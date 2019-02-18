Zakaria Abd Rahman is new Perak traffic chief

IPOH: Former Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) assistant director Supt Zakaria Abd Rahman was today appointed as Perak JSPT chief.

He replaces Perak JSPT deputy director DSP Abd Aziz Abd Rahman who had been in charge since Nov last year.

Zakaria, 54 who has 33 years of experience in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) said his main focus would be to address the thugs-on-wheels or ‘mat rempit’ problem in Perak.

“I am committed to reducing road accidents and ensuring that road safety measures are implemented effectively.”

He said this in his speech during the handover of the Perak JSPT duties which was witnessed by Perak Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department head SAC Mohamad Laham.

Zakaria had previously served as Pontian, Johor district police chief, and Perlis Smuggling Prevention Unit commander. — Bernama