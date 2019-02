SEMENYIH: The Barisan Nasional (BN) today named Zakaria Hanafi, permanent chairman of the Kampung Sesepan Kelubi Umno Branch, as its candidate for the Semenyih state by-election on March 2.

BN deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan made the announcement before about 200 supporters of the coalition here.

“The BN has selected a local as the candidate because we do not want to have an outsider,” he told a press conference after the announcement. MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan; MCA vice-president Senator Datuk Seri Ti Lian Ker and PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan were also present at the event.

Zakaria, 58, holds a bachelor’s degree in Development Science (Hons) from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM).

The by-election has been necessitated by the death of the assemblyman, Bakhtiar Mohd Nor of Bersatu, of a heart attack on Jan 11.

Nomination for the by-election is on Saturday. — Bernama