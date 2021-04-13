Zakat fitrah in Perlis remains at RM7

KANGAR: The Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) has set zakat fitrah (personal tithe) in the state this year at RM7 per person, unchanged from 2016.

“The setting of the rate is in line with the approval of the Perlis Fatwa Committee meeting, which maintains the zakat fitrah rate this year based on the price of rice, which is commonly used by the community,” MAIPs said in a statement issued tonight.

According to the statement, the Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, today graced the Rukyah Hilal Ramadan programme, organised by the Perlis Mufti Department at the Perlis Hilal Observation Site in the Al-Hussain Mosque Complex, Kuala Perlis near here.

Also present were Raja Puan Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil, and the couple’s daughters, Puteri Sharifah Khatreena Nuraniah Jamalullail and Puteri Sharifah Farah Adriana Jamalullail. - Bernama