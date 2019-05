KUCHING: Three men, believed to be members of the ‘Zaki Gang’ and suspects in several cases of motorcycle theft in Kuching and Padawan have been nabbed by the police, according to Kuching district police chief ACP Awang Din Awang Dani.

He said the suspects were believed to be also responsible for some robbery and drug cases in the two districts.

“The police were now looking for other members of the gang,” he told Bernama here today.

He said the three men, aged between 22 and 43, were now in remand for investigation under Section 379A of the Penal Code.

He urged members of the public with information on crime to contact the Kuching police at 082-244 444 or the nearest police station. - Bernama