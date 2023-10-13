Zaki Sadri apologises to Mark William, defamation suit settled

KUALA LUMPUR: The defamation suit filed by Datuk Mark William Ling Lee Meng against former national long and triple jumper Mohd Zaki Sadri was settled today after the former athlete apologised to the Malaysian Athletics Federation (KOM) vice-president in the Sessions Court here today.

Mohd Zaki, 56, when reading out his statement of apology before Judge Zulqarnain Hassan said he sincerely apologised to Mark William for making the statement that was published in the Harian Metro Online portal on June 21 this year.

“I wish like to unconditionally retract all the allegations made in the press release and sincerely and deeply apologise to Datuk Mark William for the embarrassment and inconvenience that I have caused him.

“I express my sincere and deepest regret for the embarrassment and inconvenience caused by the publication of the words and unreservedly and unconditionally apologise for causing the press release to be published,“ he said and promised not to repeat the statements.

Before recording the consent judgment, Zulqarnain congratulated both parties for having settled the case amicably.

“The court would also like to congratulate both parties, especially the defendant (Mohd Zaki) for showing maturity in choosing to make peace instead of ‘going to war”. The choice made is far-sighted and wise,” he said.

Present at today's proceedings were lawyers Sunther Thulasi and Ahmad Amir Mahmood, representing Mark William, and lawyer Rossa Severinus, representing Mohd Zaki.

Mark William, 60, filed the suit against Mohd Zaki on June 30, claiming that the former KOM Head Coach uttered defamatory words against him in a press release that was published in the Harian Metro Online portal last June 21.

Mark William claimed that the statements meant that he was not a qualified and suitable person to be the KOM Coaching and Training Committee chairman.

He claimed that the statements also gave the impression that he had smashed the chance of Malaysian athletes to win at international tournaments such as the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, by not following the plan proposed by the defendant and not acting in the interests of Malaysian athletes. -Bernama