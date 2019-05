PETALING JAYA: Controversial Indian Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik (pix) has been charged for money laundering by the Indian authorities.

An Indian news portal reported that India’s financial crime watchdog, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), has charged Dr Zakir of laundering criminal money worth 193 crore Indian rupees (RM115 million) and allegedly buying illegal real estate assets across the world.

The charges under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act filed in a special court in Mumbai yesterday, accuses the preacher of using funds from dubious sources to purchase property and finance events where he allegedly made “inflammatory speeches and lectures” allegedly inspiring and inciting Muslim youths in India to commit unlawful activities and acts of terror.

The charge sheet was the second one filed by the ED in this case, but this is the first time Zakir is directly linked.

Zakir, who has been banned in the UK, has been given permanent residency in Malaysia, and embraced by government officials.

Malaysian stake holders previously said that they do not find anything wrong with Dr Zakir’s speeches, and the preacher may stay in Malaysia as long as he does not infringe any laws.

Zakir, a 52-year-old medical doctor, is known for his puritan brand of Islam.

Excerpts from his speeches and lectures recommend the death penalty for homosexuals and those who abandon Islam as their faith.

A YouTube video was also reported to have shown Zakir saying that if Osama bin Laden “is terrorising America the terrorist, the biggest terrorist, I am with him”.