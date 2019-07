PETALING JAYA: The request to extradite controversial preacher Dr Zakir Naik to India has been “under consultation” since last year, the Foreign Ministry said today.

The ministry was responding to a report that the Indian government had inquired for Zakir’s extradition “time and again” not only with the Malaysian government but also through its mission in Kuala Lumpur.

“We have asked them to expedite the process. We have been told that it is under consultation and it is a process that will take time,” Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar was quoted as saying.

It was reported in April that India had requested for an Interpol red notice against Zakir after securing a non-bailable warrant against him. However, Malaysian Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said last week that there was no red notice against the preacher nor was he on the United Nations Security Council Resolution as a suspected terrorist.

Zakir is wanted in India on charges of laundering more than 1.93 billion rupees (RM115.66 million) from proceeds of criminal activities in India and overseas.

Last month, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia had the right to not extradite Zakir if he was not going to be accorded justice.

He likened it with Australia’s decision not to send Sirul Azhar Umar, a former bodyguard sentenced to death in 2015 for the murder of Mongolian model Altantuya Shaariibuu, back to Malaysia.