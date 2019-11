PUTRAJAYA: A move by controversial speaker Dr Zakir Naik (pix) to institute legal action for defamation against three individuals will further expose him, says Klang MP Charles Santiago.

He said he does not understand as to why Zakir is taking legal action against Human Resources Minister and Ipoh Barat MP M. Kulasegran, Bagan Dalam assemblyman Satees Muniandy and himself.

He pointed out that the preacher was under investigation by the police for making remarks such as “Chinese go to back to China” and “Indians are more loyal to Modi than the PM”.

Santiago said case management has been set for Dec 11.

Lawyer for the Islamist preacher Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader confirmed that a notice has been served on the three defendants - Kulasegaran, Santiago and Satees.

In the court filing, Zakir said he is seeking compensation and damage claims from the three lawmakers, as well as a court injunction prohibiting them from publishing and distributing four defamatory news articles in any medium.