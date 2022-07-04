Zakir Naik’s suit against Kulasegaran resolved amicably

KUALA LUMPUR: The defamation suit filed by independent preacher Dr Zakir Naik against Ipoh Barat Member of Parliament M. Kulasegaran has been settled without the need for trial at the High Court here.

Zakir’s lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader said the terms of the consent order had been agreed to by both parties but could not be disclosed.

“At today’s proceedings, Judicial Commissioner Datuk Mohd Arief Emran Arifin recorded the consent order. The suit has been settled amicably,” he said when contacted today.

Lawyer K. Shanmuga, who represented Kulasegaran, confirmed the matter.

The case had earlier been fixed for trial on June 26 and 27 this year.

On Nov 27, 2019, Zakir sued Kulasegaran over his statement which allegedly invited public criticism against the former and portrayed him as a threat to national security.

In his statement of claim, apart from seeking compensation and damages from Kulasegaran, Zakir also sought an injunction from the court to prohibit him from publishing and distributing four allegedly defamatory news articles.

Zakir also asked for the defendant to issue an apology and publish it in newspapers and online news portals within seven days of the notice being served. - Bernama