Zakir Naik to resume giving statement to police today: CID Chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslim preacher Dr Zakir Naik will have his statement recorded, for the second time, this afternoon at Bukit Aman, according to CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed.

Zakir is scheduled to arrive at Bukit Aman at 3pm to resume giving his statement under Section 504 of the Penal Code for the intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace, he said when contacted.

The preacher from India, who is a permanent resident in Malaysia, had his statement recorded for the first time last Friday.

He is alleged to have made controversial remarks against Malaysian Hindus and Malaysian Chinese during a talk in Kota Baru on Aug 3, prompting calls for him to be deported to India.

Zakir has been on the wanted list by Indian authorities since 2016 for alleged money laundering and inciting extremism through hate speeches. — Bernama