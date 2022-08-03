Zalina Azman’s house inspected three times, still no new leads: Police

SHAH ALAM: The police have yet to find any new leads regarding the case of the disappearance of the former newsreader of a television station, Zalina Shaharah Azman.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said until now the police had conducted three inspections at Zalina’s house, but had yet to find new leads.

“The last inspection was done at the house of the missing person (OH) on July 28, and there were no new leads,” he said when contacted by the media today.

According to him, the inspection was also assisted by the Tracker Dog Unit (K9) and the Forensic Division (D10) of the Selangor police contingent headquarters.

According to media reports, the mobile phone of Zalina Shaharah, 58, popularly known as Zalina Azman, was last detected active on Nov 20 last year, four days before her son tried to call her.

The police received a report about the disappearance from her son, Mikhael Norman, 33, on Nov 29 last year, after he had failed to contact Zalina since Nov 24, to inform her that her father had been admitted to hospital, but she could not be contacted. - Bernama