Zambry: Blinken conveys appreciation to M’sia for helping evacuate two Americans from Sudan

PUTRAJAYA: The United States has expressed its appreciation to the Malaysian government for helping to bring out two of its citizens, during the process of evacuating Malaysians from Sudan.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said the matter was conveyed to him by the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call today.

“The efforts made by the Malaysian representatives led by Wisma Putra clearly prove that help given regardless of nationality is greatly appreciated,“ Zambry said in a statement.

He said, in the phone conversation, he and Bliken also exchanged views on bilateral cooperation such as opportunities for trade and investment cooperation, exchange of visits, digital economy and climate change, as well as discussing regional and international issues of mutual interest.

“Both sides agreed to continue implementing efforts to strengthen the Malaysia-United States Comprehensive Partnership.

“Hopefully the relationship between Malaysia and the United States remains strong and reaches a higher level in the context of the two countries in various fields,“ he said.

On Thursday, Zambry said the 30 Malaysians who were rescued from Khartoum were scheduled to return home today.

Along with the Malaysians, the group included 22 foreign nationals, namely 14 Singaporeans, six Cambodians and two Americans.