Zambry: Canada pledges to work with Asean to implement AOIP

JAKARTA: Canada is committed to work with Asean to implement the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), according to Foreign Minister Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir (pix).

Speaking to reporters after co-chairing the Asean Post Ministerial Conference with his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly, he said Canada is committed to working with Asean to implement the AOIP, and to have its Indo-Pacific Strategy to be complementary to the AOIP to maintain peace and stability in the region.

​The AOIP is an affirmation of the regional grouping role to maintain peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

Malaysia assumed the coordinator role of Asean-Canada dialogue relations in 2021 until 2024.

Meanwhile, Zambry said the Joint Leaders’ Statement on Asean-Canada Strategic Partnership was endorsed during the meeting today.

He pointed out that ministers agreed to launch the Strategic Partnership at the Asean-Canada Summit in Jakarta in September.

Both parties will also continue negotiation on the Asean-Canada Free Trade Agreement (ACAFTA), he added. -Bernama