Zambry: Canada pledges to work with Asean to implement AOIP

JAKARTA: Canada is committed to work with Asean to implement the Asean Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP), according to Foreign Minister Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir (pix).
Speaking to reporters after co-chairing the Asean Post Ministerial Conference with his Canadian counterpart, Melanie Joly, he said Canada is committed to working with Asean to implement the AOIP, and to have its Indo-Pacific Strategy to be complementary to the AOIP to maintain peace and stability in the region.
The AOIP is an affirmation of the regional grouping role to maintain peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.
Malaysia assumed the coordinator role of Asean-Canada dialogue relations in 2021 until 2024.
Meanwhile, Zambry said the Joint Leaders’ Statement on Asean-Canada Strategic Partnership was endorsed during the meeting today.
He pointed out that ministers agreed to launch the Strategic Partnership at the Asean-Canada Summit in Jakarta in September.
Both parties will also continue negotiation on the Asean-Canada Free Trade Agreement (ACAFTA), he added. -Bernama