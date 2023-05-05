Zambry describes his working visit to New Zealand as successful

PUTRAJAYA: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir described his recent working visit to New Zealand as fruitful and successful in efforts to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said that the working trip, which took place from May 2 to 4, was significant for both countries since he and his counterpart Nanaia Mahuta had been present when the Strategic Partnership (SP) agreement between Malaysia and New Zealand was signed.

“This strategic cooperation will greatly benefit both countries in terms of increased cooperation and wider bilateral collaboration in various sectors, including cooperation in the halal industry and agriculture sectors,“ he said in a statement today.

He said that he and Mahuta had spoken about a number of topics of interest to both of them.

Zambry added that the visit also succeeded in maintaining the momentum of Malaysia’s strong bilateral relationship with New Zealand apart from resolving outstanding issues. He also clarified the new government’s current policy, and new investment opportunities.

This is the first high-level visit by a Malaysian foreign minister to

New Zealand in 18 years, with the last visit being in 2005.

Zambry joined Malaysians in New Zealand in celebrating Hari Raya Aidilfitiri as part of the tour.

There are about 18,000 Malaysians living in New Zealand, including professionals, students, and investors.

New Zealand is one of Malaysia’s important trading partners, since diplomatic relations were established in 1957.

Total trade in 2022 was RM11.3 billion (US$2.56 billion), up 49.6 per cent compared to RM7.55 billion (US$1.82 billion) in 2021. - Bernama