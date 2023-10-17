Zambry discusses situation in Palestine with Iranian, Palestinian counterparts

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir held phone conversations with his counterparts from Iran and Palestine regarding the critical situation unfolding in Palestine amid Israeli airstrikes on the Palestinian territory.

During his conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Zambry said they are resolute in finding ways to address the Israel-Palestine conflict, especially the humanitarian conditions involving innocent Palestinian civilians.

In his post on X Tuesday, Zambry said they would discuss the issues further during the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Iranian news agency (IRNA) reported that during the phone conversation with Zambry, Hossein called for the opening of a humanitarian corridor in the war-hit Gaza Strip, where the civilian population is subjected to relentless Israeli airstrikes and a full blockade by the regime.

The top Iranian diplomat said an end to “war crimes against the civilians in Gaza and the humanitarian siege” is the most important issue at the current time.

“The continued war crimes against the civilians and genocide by the Zionist regime have no boundaries. This regime has destroyed a children’s hospital in Gaza, using phosphorous bombs and massacred children hospitalised there,” he told his Malaysian counterpart.

Meanwhile, Zambry received a first hand update on the current situation in Palestine during his phone call with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki.

Zambry noted that Palestinians are under heavy bombardment by the Israelis and tens of thousands have been displaced.

“There is an urgent need to get humanitarian assistance into Gaza,“ he added.

Zambry also assured the top Palestinian diplomat that Malaysians would continue to support the Palestinian cause and would work together with the international community towards this end. - Bernama