Zambry: Malaysia condemns Singaporean comedian’s offensive jokes

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir has expressed regret and condemned the actions of a comedian known as ‘Jocelyn Chia’ who in a video recording was shown disparaging Malaysia and making fun of the MH370 tragedy.

Zambry in a statement last night said the act by the woman showed a total lack of sensitivity and empathy towards Malaysians and the victims’ families.

“This video also clearly depicts behavior that is contrary to the values of Asian countries that are known for their manners and morals.

“I believe this is not a stance or action accepted by any country let alone reflect the official stance of any government,“ he said, adding that any action or attempt like this should be stopped.

Earlier, a video went viral on social media showing a female comedian from Singapore mocking Malaysia in a recent comedy show titled ‘Singapore vs Malaysia’ held in New York, United States.

The comedian issued statements that included offensive jokes that also touched on the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370. - Bernama