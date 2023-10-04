Zambry: Malaysia is committed to defend every right of the Palestinian people

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has consistently stood up for the rights of the Palestinian people, prioritised justice, and opposed any issue involving violence and brutality, emphasised Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

He said the Palestinian issue has been highlighted on numerous occasions, including an interview with Al-Jazeera.

“Malaysia strongly condemns the Israeli army’s unlawful activities, violation of Palestinian human rights and insults to the sanctity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque,“ he said in a statement.

In a related development, Zambry said he received a memorandum today from the Malaysian UMNO Youth Movement led by Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh and his exco line regarding its stance condemning the issue of Israel’s attack on Palestine.

“I have taken note of the motion brought by the Malaysian UMNO Youth Movement and all the suggestions put forward,“ he said.

The spokesman for President Mahmoud Abbas, Nabil Abu Rudeineh was previously reported as saying that Israel’s continued provocations against Al-Aqsa Mosque were “unacceptable” and would trigger a “war”.

“Attacks on holy places and their congregations every day during the month of Ramadan are unacceptable which will further fuel the flames of unrest,“ said Abu Rudeineh. - Bernama