Zambry: Malaysia to utilise its international clout to help resolve the crisis in Gaza

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will continue to use its influence at the international level and actively play a role together with other countries in seeking an immediate solution to the crisis in Gaza.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Zambry Abdul Kadir said he will visit India tomorrow and then Qatar before visiting several other countries in an ongoing effort to stop the mass killings in Gaza by the Israeli regime.

“Perhaps some consider Malaysia a small country, but in the context of Malaysia’s influence among ASEAN countries, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), G77, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), and the Global South, Malaysia’s name is always given priority, and Malaysia’s voice is often sought,“ he said to reporters at the Wisma Putra Day program here on Saturday.

He said this when asked about the statement by the Palestinian Ambassador to Malaysia, Walid Abu Ali, who urged Malaysia to play a larger role in encouraging other countries to show their support for Palestine.

Regarding the decision of the United States House of Representatives to pass a bill on sanctions against external parties supporting Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement on Wednesday, Zambry said Malaysia is looking at the next steps that can be taken together with other countries.

“I think this is something we need to take seriously because it will not only affect Malaysia but other countries as well,“ he said.

Zambry previously stated that his team would carefully examine the content of the relevant bill before taking any further action.

Over 9,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli invasion since October 7, with over 32,000 more injured and more than 2,000 still missing.-Bernama