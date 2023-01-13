Zambry says intends to contest in Umno elections

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir said today he is considering contesting in the party elections this year, and will announce the post he will compete for “when the time comes”.

The Umno elections will have to be held by May 19.

Zambry, who is secretary-general of Barisan Nasional (BN) of which Umno is a major component, said he had contested a post in the supreme council previously.

“This time, I will study the situation. I am not desperate for this or that (post). Most importantly, I wish to be part of the team that can rebuild the party. I will announce the position later,” he told reporters during a visit to the media centre on the sidelines of the ongoing Umno General Assembly 2022 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

Zambry, who is the Minister of Foreign Affairs, also confirmed that there is no proposal for Umno’s two top posts not to be contested in the coming elections.

“However, it may be left to the delegates who will debate on proposals,” he said.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in his policy speech earlier today, said he would leave it to the delegates to determine whether the party’s two top posts should be contested or not. - Bernama