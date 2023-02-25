Zambry set to contest for Umno vice presidency posts

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir (pic) today announced his intention to contest for one of the three Umno vice president posts for the 2023-2026 term.

The Foreign Minister declared his candidacy through a Facebook post tonight.

“With humility, I have decided to be a candidate for the three Umno vice president posts for the 2023-2026 term.

“I hope that you all will offer your support and encouragement,” he added.

Umno elections began on Feb 1 and will run until March 18 with the branch polls for the committees, Wanita, Youth and Puteri wings slated from Feb 1 to 26.

The divisional elections for the Wanita, Youth and Puteri committees will be held simultaneously nationwide on March 11.

The Umno divisional delegates meetings and elections along with the election of Umno Supreme Council members will be held simultaneously throughout the country on March 18. - Bernama