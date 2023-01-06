Zambry starts working visit to France by meeting counterpart Catherine Colonna

PUTRAJAYA: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir began his working visit to Paris, France today meeting with his counterpart, Catherine Colonna to discuss bilateral cooperation as well as regional and international matters for mutual benefit.

He will also meet with Audrey Azoulay, the director general of the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI), and the French Senate while in Paris.

Zambry is on his maiden working visit to Paris until tomorrow (June 2) since his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs in December 2022.

“I will also meet Chems-Eddine Hafiz, Rector of the Great Mosque of Paris, to discuss and exchange views on key issues, including efforts to deal with Islamophobia,“ he said in a statement.

He said Malaysia and France shared close friendship ties underpinned by active economic cooperation and friendly people-to-people relations.

“This visit will further enhance the bilateral relationship which has been beneficial to the people of both countries, as implemented through existing cooperation in the field of trade, investment, and technology exchange,“ he said.

In 2022, France is Malaysia’s 21st largest trading partner at the global level and the third largest among European Union member countries with a trading volume worth RM18.05 billion (US$4.19 billion), an increase of 39.1 per cent compared to the value recorded in 2021.

