Zambry to attend Asean Coordinating Council, Foreign Ministers’ retreat in Jakarta

PUTRAJAYA: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, will lead Malaysia’s delegation to the 32nd Asean Coordinating Council (ACC) Meeting and Asean Foreign Ministers’ (AMM) Retreat from Feb 3 to 4, 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Indonesia helms the Chairmanship of Asean in 2023 with the theme “Asean Matters: Epicentrum of Growth”.

The Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement today said Indonesia is expected to brief the meetings on its proposed key priorities and deliverables for 2023.

Other issues that are expected to be discussed by the foreign ministers are updates on the implementation of the decisions reached during the 40th and 41st Asean Summits in November 2022, it said.

These include the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus on Myanmar, Timor-Leste’s application for Asean membership, Asean’s capacity and institutional effectiveness, external relations as well as the exchange of views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

“The 32nd ACC and AMM Retreat will provide Malaysia and other Asean member states with an excellent opportunity to further strengthen Asean’s efforts towards building an inclusive, sustainable, and resilient community against the backdrop of the compounding challenges of geopolitical dynamics, inflationary pressures, as well as food and energy crises,“ said Wisma Putra.

In line with the decision of the 40th Asean Summit, Timor-Leste will be participating in the meetings as Observer.

Zambry will also take the opportunity to hold sideline meetings with some of his counterparts to discuss the strengthening of bilateral relations, according to Wisma Putra. - Bernama