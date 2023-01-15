Zambry to host Singapore FM from today until Wednesday

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia’s Foreign Minister Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir will host his counterpart from Singapore, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan who will be on a four-day official visit to Malaysia from Sunday (Jan 15) until Wednesday (Jan 18).

According to Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra)’s statement, it will be the first ministerial-level visit to be received by Zambry since assuming office on Dec 2 last year.

“The visit is part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen existing close ties between Malaysia and Singapore.

“The visit by His Excellency Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will provide an excellent opportunity for Malaysia and Singapore to further strengthen the longstanding relations and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries,” said the statement.

During the visit, both ministers are scheduled to meet and exchange views on broad-ranging issues of common interest.

Balakrishnan is also scheduled to have an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

According to Bernama’s report on Saturday based on Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA)’s statement, Balakrishnan is also scheduled to call on Minister of Transport Anthony Loke, Minister of Economy Rafizi Ramli, Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, and Minister of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad, as well as other Malaysian politicians and personalities.

The report said Balakrishnan will be accompanied by officials from the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, added MFA.

In 2022, Singapore was Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner and the largest within Asean with total trade amounting to RM336.73 billion (US$76.40 billion), an increase of 30.8 per cent, compared to the recorded value in 2021. - Bernama