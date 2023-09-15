Zambry to lead Malaysian delegation to G77+China Summit

PUTRAJAYA: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir (pix) will represent Malaysia’s Prime Minister to lead the country’s delegation to the Group of 77 plus China (G77+China) Summit of Heads of State and Government from Sept 15 to 16 in Havana, Cuba.

He is expected to deliver Malaysia’s national statement during the General Debate, where among others he will highlight Malaysia’s drive and interests in the areas of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), climate change, the digital divide, as well as South-South cooperation in science, technology and innovation.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement Friday said the summit, themed “Current Development Challenges: The Role of Science, Technology and Innovation”, will be an opportunity for Malaysia to exchange views on the main challenges and core development issues of the South.

“Malaysia’s participation in the G77+China Summit of Heads of State and Government demonstrates its commitment to South-South cooperation, in the common pursuit of a sustainable future for coming generations,” the statement read.

Zambry is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from several G77+China Member States.

G77+China is the largest intergovernmental organisation of developing countries in the United Nations (UN). It provides the means for the countries of the South to articulate, promote and advance their collective economic interests and cooperation for development.

Malaysia is one of the founding members of the Group.

During the Summit, the outcome document titled “Havana Declaration on Current Development Challenges: The Role of Science, Technology and Innovation” is expected to be adopted. - Bernama