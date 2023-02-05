Zambry to undertake working visit to New Zealand

PUTRAJAYA: Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir will undertake his maiden working visit to New Zealand from May 2 to 4 at the invitation of his counterpart, Nanaia Mahuta.

New Zealand will be the first Pacific country visited by Zambry since his appointment to the post in Dec 2022.

During the visit, he is scheduled to meet with Mahuta where both ministers will discuss the progress of the existing bilateral relations, as well as exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, read a statement by the Malaysian Foreign Ministry (MOFA) today.

Both Ministers are also scheduled to jointly witness the signing of Malaysia – New Zealand Strategic Partnership document by Senior Officials of MOFA and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) New Zealand that aims to elevate the existing close bilateral cooperation between both countries to a higher level.

“The visit reflects the importance of the Malaysia-New Zealand ties as long-standing, close partners,” the statement read.

It added that Zambry will also take the opportunity to meet with the Malaysian diaspora in New Zealand, including students and the business community.

New Zealand remains Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner in the Pacific region. The total trade in 2022 was valued at RM11.3 billion (US$2.56 billion) – an increase of 49.6 per cent compared to RM7.55 billion (US$1.82 billion) in 2021. - Bernama