Zambry to visit UK on Sept 25

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir will undertake a two-day working visit to London, United Kingdom (UK) starting Monday (Sept 25).

During the visit, Zambry is scheduled to have a bilateral meeting with his UK counterpart, the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, James Cleverly.

“Both Ministers will deliberate on existing bilateral cooperation as well as discuss regional and international matters of mutual interest,” said the Malaysian foreign ministry (Wisma Putra) in a statement last night.

The Foreign Minister is also scheduled to attend the London International Arbitration Colloquium 2023: State Sovereignty and Immunity in Commercial Arbitration on Monday.

Jointly organised by the Malaysian Government, the Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC), SOAS University of London Arbitration and Dispute Resolution Centre (SADRC) and the International Dispute Resolution Centre, London (IDRC), this Colloquium is the third and final edition of its kind after Kota Kinabalu and Kuala Lumpur.

Zambry is scheduled to deliver the closing remarks at the Colloquium, said the statement.

Bound by robust economic partnership and close people-to-people ties, Malaysia and the UK share a long-standing and warm relationship.

“The visit will further elevate the extent of relations enjoyed by both countries, as demonstrated in the existing cooperation in various fields such as trade and investment, defence, health, education and environment,” said the ministry.

In 2022, the UK was Malaysia’s 23rd largest trading partner globally, with total trade amounting to RM17.58 billion (US$3.99 billion) – an increase of 2.3 per cent compared to the recorded value in 2021. - Bernama