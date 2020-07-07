Zero Covid-19 case: A target or merely a wish

KUALA LUMPUR: End of last month, we were given the impression that by middle of this month Malaysia will record zero Covid-19 daily positive case.

The projection, by Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix), can be achieved if Malaysians remain compliant with all stipulated standard operating procedures (SOPs) and advice on social distancing, to wash hands regularly, maintain self-hygiene and wear face mask.

Can the projection be achieved, or will it be hampered by our own action for having gained more freedom to engage in the economic sector during the current Recovery Movement Control Order (MCO)?

Or can we now fly the victory flag in having reduced the number of cases to a one digit number lately and with no death recorded for 22 consecutive days since June 15.

Can we also breathe a sigh of relief with the Seri Petaling Mosque assembly cluster, one of the largest and most feared cluster, recording only one active case of positive Covid-19 case today?

As said by Dr Noor Hisham, surveillance and monitoring of the assembly cluster could end in a week or two, providing the country with another good news.

If all of this are taken into account, it is not impossible for the country to achieve the zero daily Covid-19 case in the middle of this month. Ask yourself! -Bernama