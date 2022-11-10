Zeti to testify in Najib’s 1MDB trial, court told

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) governor Tan Sri Dr Zeti Akhtar Aziz will be called as a prosecution witness in Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial.

The issue of calling Zeti to testify came up after the former premier’s lead counsel, Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah posted a question against the 39th prosecution witness, former AmBank non-executive director Cheah Tek Kuang, 75, about the presence of the fugitive businessman, Low Taek Jho or Jho Low at Zeti’s house.

After the question was asked to Cheah, senior deputy public prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram told trial Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah that the question could be addressed to Zeti later on as the prosecution would call Zeti to testify in the case.

“We are calling Zeti and this question can be addressed to her. She got the answer,” said Sri Ram.

Earlier, Cheah was being cross-examined by Muhammad Shafee at Najib’s corruption and money laundering trial involving RM2.3 billion belonging to 1MDB.

Muhammad Shafee: Have you ever visited the governor’s (Zeti) house?

Cheah: Once for the Hari Raya celebration.

Muhammad Shafee: Did you see Jho Low at any point at the house?

Cheah: No. I am very sure of that.

Muhammad Shafee: I got reliable information that Jho Low was a frequent visitor to Zeti house

Cheah: I am not aware of that.

Najib, 69, faces four charges of using his position to obtain bribes amounting to RM2.3 billion belonging to 1MDB and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial continues tomorrow. - Bernama