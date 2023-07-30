‘Ziarah Kasih’ to become permanent programmme to reach out to rakyat

KUALA SELANGOR: The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) will make the “Ziarah Kasih” programme a permanent feature of the ministry to reach out to the rakyat, including solving their internet problem.

Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the programme enabled aid to be channelled in a more comprehensive manner because it involved related parties.

“We see that it is appropriate for the programme under this ministry to be continued. While solving the internet issue, we also give some attention to welfare matters.

“I can see that certain matters need to be expedited. Insya-Allah, after this it will go to another place,” he told reporters after the Ziarah Kasih programme at two houses in Kampung Bukit Badong, Bestari Jaya, near here, which was also attended by PH-BN Ijok state seat candidate Amidi Abdul Manan.

He said similar programmes would be held in Sabah and Sarawak on Aug 25 and Sept 2 respectively.

“During this period, we will take the opportunity to visit journalists or members of the public facing health and welfare issues, while also looking into their internet problem,” he said.

Meanwhile, senior citizen Sawiah Adam, 72, said the presence of Fahmi at her residence showed that he is a minister with the people’s interests at heart.

Sawiah said the aid given by the Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament would be put to good use.

“I am suffering from various ailments, including gout as well as kidney and heart diseases, which affect my movements. This new wheelchair will make life easier for me,” she added.

Commenting on the internet speed in the village, Fahmi said he had directed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to quickly resolve the problem.

“I was told that this village has reported (internet problem) to MCMC since 2020. I don’t understand why there is a delay and the internet problem is dragging on.

“We see there is only one bar here (signal strength). It is a chronic problem; I will try to settle it. But it depends on the issue. If it involves construction of towers it will take time; we will check the existing towers,” he said. -BERNAMA