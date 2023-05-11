Ziarah SWM Kasih Deepavali brings light to families in need

MELAKA: A chronic kidney patient, C Armadass, 56, has been making modest preparations for Deepavali celebrations with his family for the past three years after being bedridden due to illness and unable to work for a living.

Armadass who also suffers from vision problems along with diabetes and high blood pressure, receives care from his wife and sister and needs to undergo dialysis three times a week due to kidney disease diagnosed after being involved in an accident on his way home from work.

Even though he has not received any assistance so far, Armadass is grateful because his sister, C Jayanthi, 53, a nurse in a private hospital, supports him and his unemployed wife in managing the family’s expenses.

“I spend RM450 monthly on essentials such as diapers and specialised milk, and RM150 for each dialysis session.

“During the last Deepavali, we used what we had for food and clothing. I’m thankful for the donations this time, which have eased our family’s burden,“ he said when met by reporters at his home in Paya Rumput Permai today.

Earlier, the state Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Rais Yasin visited Armadass and presented the donations from the Ziarah SWM Kasih Cahaya Deepavali programme.

Also present was SWM Environment Sdn Bhd (SWM Environment) corporate general manager Mohd Norlisam Mohd Nordin.

Another recipient, K Kamachee, 74, a single mother living alone in Solok Sim Fatt Paya Rumput, expressed her happiness with the contribution she received for the first time, enabling her to purchase essential daily necessities.

Meanwhile, Mohd Norlisam said the corporate social responsibility initiative by SWM, benefitted four selected recipients, to support the Indian community members in need to celebrate Deepavali.

“The donations included personal care items, food, and a wheelchair. Through the Ziarah SWM Kasih Cahaya Deepavali programme, it is hoped that these contributions will bring happiness to the recipients and make their Festival of Lights celebration more meaningful this year,“ he added.-Bernama