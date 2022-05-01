Zii Jia wins BAC singles final (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: National badminton star Lee Zii Jia beat Indonesia’s Jonatan Christie 21-17, 23-21 to clinch the Badminton Asia Championships (BAC) singles title in Manila.

This was confirmed by the Badminton Association of Malaysia in a tweet.

“Zii Jia ends Malaysia’s six-year wait for a men’s singles title at the BAC with his second career win over Christie. Congrats Zii Jia,“ the tweet read.

Former World No 1 Lee Chong Wei was the last Malaysian to win the BAC men’s singles title in 2016.

Meanwhile, in the men’s doubles final, the Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik fell to Indonesia’s Pramudya Kusumawardana-Yermia Rambitan 23-21, 21-10 to claim silver.