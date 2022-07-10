Zizie Izette allowed to transfer review case to another High Court

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today allowed an application by Datin Seri Zizie Izette Abdul Samad for a review of the Sessions Court’s decision in ordering her to defend herself on charges of bribery, involving RM2.8 million, to be heard together with a similar application by her husband, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, before the same judge.

The application was over a decision by Judge Rozina Ayob last Sept 2 in ordering the couple to defend themselves on three charges of corruption involving Public Mutual Berhad unit trust investments amounting to RM2.8 million, after finding that the prosecution had established a prima facie case against them.

Prior to this, Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah had allowed Zizie Izette’s application to transfer her case to be heard before Judicial Commissioner (JC) Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid.

However, when the matter came up for mention today, Zizie Izette’s lawyer, M.Athimulan informed the court that he would file an application to consolidate Zizie Izette and her husband’s application on Oct 11.

Meanwhile, deputy public prosecutor Mohd Sophian Zakaria, when met by reporters outside the court, said the prosecution would object to the review application by the couple, to be heard before JC Azhar on Oct 17.

On Sept 23, Judge Sequerah allowed the application by Bung Moktar, 64, and Zizie Izette, 44, to postpone their trial at the Sessions Court after the couple filed a notice of motion to review and set aside the decision made by the Sessions Court Judge on Sept 2.

The Kinabatangan MP and his wife filed separate review applications on Sept 19, among other things, asking the High Court to call and examine the records of the proceedings in the Sessions Court which heard their case and ordered them to enter their defence against charges of corruption and abetment.

In the application, both sought an order from the High Court to revoke the decision of the Sessions Court.

Both applicants said the judge had erred in law and fact in ruling that the prosecution had proved that they had received bribes from two investment agents who were key witnesses in the case.

On May 3, 2019, Bung Moktar was charged with two charges of accepting bribes amounting to RM2.2 million and RM262,500 as an inducement to obtain Felcra’s approval to invest RM150 million in Public Mutual unit trusts.

He was charged with accepting bribes from Public Mutual agent, Madhi Abdul Hamid, through Zizie Izette at Taman Melawati Public Bank Branch here between 12.30 pm and 5 pm on June 12, 2015.

The UMNO Supreme Council member was also charged with accepting a cash bribe of RM337,500 from Unit Amanah consultant, Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar under the name of Zizie Izette for the same reason and at the same place on June 19, 2015.

As for Zizie Izette, she was charged with three counts of abetting with her husband in relation to the matter at the same place, date and time. - Bernama