Zoo Negara bids farewell to panda cubs, Yi Yi and Sheng Yi

KUALA LUMPUR: A sad and sombre mood enveloped the National Zoo when the cute panda cubs Yi Yi and Sheng Yi who were part of the family at the tourist attraction were sent back to China today.

Zoo Negara deputy president Datuk Rosly @ Rahmat Ahmad Lana said Zoo Negara staff could not hold back their sadness as Yi Yi and Sheng Yi grew up in Zoo Negara since they were born on Jan 14, 2018 and May 30 2021 respectively.

He said the playful nature of the two panda cubs was always entertaining to visitors who were enamoured by their cuteness.

“Their playful antics and active nature keeps visitors entertained. We are grateful to be given time to spend with them. Thank you Yi Yi and Sheng Yi, we will keep the memories, laughter and the love they bring,“ he said after the giant panda second (Yiyi) and third (Sheng Yi) cubs homecoming ceremony at the Giant Panda Conservation Centre, Zoo Negara, today.

The pair of giant pandas, Fu Wa and Feng Yi were loaned to the Malaysian government in 2014 for a period of 10 years, in conjunction with the 40th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China.

The loan programme under the International Cooperation Agreement for the Conservation of the Giant Panda, allows Malaysia the opportunity to carry out research on the conservation of the giant panda, and to develop and train local expertise.

To date, the panda couple, renamed Xing Xing and Liang Liang, gave birth to three cubs, namely Nuan Nuan born on Aug 18, 2015, Yi Yi (Jan 14, 2018) and Sheng Yi on May 30, 2021.

Nuan Nuan was sent home to China in 2017.

According to the agreement, each panda cub must be sent back to China when it reaches the age of 24 months and no more than four years old.

The presence of pandas at the Giant Panda Conservation Centre also contributed to the increase in the number of visitors and helped increase the Zoo Negara’s revenue.

Meanwhile, Deputy Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii said the repatriation of Yi Yi and Sheng Yi was carried out to honour the agreement signed between Malaysia and China.

“Yi Yi now five years old was supposed to be sent home in 2020, but was postponed following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Sheng Yi turned 24 months last May. CWCA (China Wildlife Conservation Association) has agreed with Malaysia’s proposal to send these two panda cubs together,“ he told a press conference at the farewell event.

In the meantime, Huang said a joint assessment will be held with the CWCA to assess the achievement of the Giant Panda Conservation International Cooperation Project agreement between Malaysia and China.

He added that the assessment will include aspects of health, reproduction, education and public awareness, research and bilateral relations.

“The repatriation of these two giant panda cubs is for conservation purposes to allow them to socialise and breed with other giant pandas.

“I hope that the giant pandas, who are special envoys from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) can promote further understanding and close cooperation between the two countries,“ he said in a press conference during the ceremony which was also attended by the PRC Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing and Malaysian Zoological Society president Datuk Zaharin Md Arif. -Bernama