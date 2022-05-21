Zoo Negara confirms no tiger escaped from captivity: Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Zoo Negara has confirmed that none of its tigers had escaped from its premises as viraled on social media, police said.

This is following a viral video on social media depicting a tiger purportedly on the loose in Kemensah Heights, a residential area in Hulu Kelang here.

Ampang Jaya District Police Chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak however said that to be sure, the police and the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) had also launched a search but failed to locate anything so far, mainly due to incomplete information.

He said a security guard who allegedly came across the wild animal could not be traced until now and that police had no further information about him.

“To ensure the safety of the residents, we have stepped up patrols around the area,“ he said in a statement tonight.

According to Mohamad Farouk, Perhilitan was still patrolling the area but no police reports have been received regarding the incident and no witnesses have come forward to give their statements.

He urged those with information to contact the authorities, while also reminding the public not to spread unverified news.

The viral video was allegedly recorded by a foreign security guard who claimed that the ‘sighting’ took place in Kemensah Heights. - Bernama