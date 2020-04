PETALING JAYA: Zoo Negara is in dire need of help as it only has funds to keep it going for three months.

As the zoo mainly relies heavily on ticket sales to keep afloat, the movement control order has forced it to dig into its emergency reserves to cover operating costs.

Zoo Negara deputy president Dr Rahmat Ahmad Lama said its monthly operating costs come up to about RM1 million a month and this includes caring for the 5,000 resident animals.

“The cost of food and medical care for the animals alone is about RM500,000 a month. We have been trimming down expenses and cutting down in ways and means, trying to run on 30%,” he told theSun yesterday.

Individuals, schools, groups, and corporations can make donations or register for Zoo Negara’s “Adopt An Animal” campaign. For more information, visit www.zoonegaramalaysia.my/adopt.