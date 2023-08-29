Zoo Negara recognised as among best caretakers of giant pandas in the world

KUALA LUMPUR: Zoo Negara has been recognised by the Chinese government as one of the best caretakers of giant pandas in the world following the successful implementation of Giant Panda Conservation efforts since 2014 involving panda couple Xing Xing and Liang Liang.

Zoo Negara deputy president Datuk Rosly@Rahmat Amat Lana said the recognition was given following the programme’s effectiveness in facilitating the birth of panda cubs within a short period of time.

“This recognition is the result of audits done by panda experts from China who come to Zoo Negara every year. For example, this year, they came from July 26 to 28 and saw how the pandas are handled, including feeding and caring for the animals,“ he told Bernama after the ceremony to celebrate the repatriation pandas Yi Yi and Sheng Yi at Zoo Negara’s Giant Panda Conservation Centre.

Yi Yi and Sheng Yi are the offspring of Xing Xing and Liang Liang, the pandas loaned to Malaysia in 2014 for 10 years to mark the 40th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China.

Yi Yi was born on Jan 14, 2018, and Sheng Yi on May 30, 2021. The panda couple had also given birth to Nuan Nuan on Aug 18, 2015.

Under the agreement inked by Malaysia and China, Nuan Nuan was repatriated to the republic in 2017, followed by Yi Yi and Sheng Yi today.

“We are lucky because they (Xing Xing and Liang Liang) felt very comfortable in Malaysia, and if we were to compare with other countries, on average, it usually takes between six and eight years for the panda couples to reproduce,“ he said.

According to Rosly, male and female pandas usually do not live together even in the forest or in captivity, as it’s in their nature to be alone.

“In a year, they only meet for a period of three days and during that time we will monitor the duration of their mating process. They usually mate for about 10 to 15 minutes, and sometimes it is successful, and other times not,“ he said.

To ensure the good health of the panda family, Rosli said Zoo Negara had also dedicated five staff to take care of them, including giving them nutritious food and monitoring their health.

“A panda needs 25 kg of bamboo, 10 kg of bamboo leaves, 6 kg of bamboo shoots, one kg of panda cake and 500 gm of apples and pears in a day.

“We have to take care of them just like humans, as in we can’t overdo it in giving sugary foods like panda cake and fruit, for fear they will get fat,“ he said. -Bernama