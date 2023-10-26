Zuki: JPM level Public Service Palestinian Humanitarian Fund launched today

PUTRAJAYA: The Prime Minister’s Department level of the Public Service Palestinian Humanitarian Fund was launched by Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali (pix), here today as an initiative to demonstrate solidarity and humanitarian spirit among civil servants towards the struggle of the Palestinian people

Mohd Zuki in his Facebook posting said the fund was launched to help alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians affected by the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

“I hope the target of RM100 million set by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim can be achieved through contributions from civil servants,“ he said.

The government had established the Humanitarian Trust Fund for the People of Palestine (AAKRP) to help alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians affected by the conflict in the Gaza Strip by contributing RM10 million.

On Oct 19, Anwar had announced that RM81million has been collected.

The AAKRP was established under Subsection 9 (1) of the Financial Procedure Act 1957 in 2002. It is under the supervision of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, with the mandate to collect, coordinate, and distribute humanitarian contributions from Malaysians to the Palestinians.

The recent clashes in Palestine involving Hamas, the ruling authority in Gaza, and the Israeli regime have resulted in the loss of thousands of lives on both sides since October 7. -Bernama