Zulfarhan murder case: Three accused deny taking turns to hurt deceased

KUALA LUMPUR: Three of the accused charged with injuring Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) cadet marine officer Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain (pix) denied having done so to get the deceased to confess having stolen a friend’s lap top.

Muhammad Hasif Ismail, Muhammad Adib Iman Fuad Adi Sany and Mohamad Syazwan Musa, all aged 24, were making their defence before High Court judge Datuk Azman Abdullah here today.

Muhammad Hasif, who is the seventh accused, said he and his friends took Zulfarhan to Al-Salam Clinic in Bangi on May 26, 2017 for treatment because they cared for him.

“I also helped to buy food for Zulfarhan during his few days stay in my room,” he said during examination-in chief by lawyer A.G Kalidas in the defence trial of 18 UPNM students charged with murdering and injuring Zulfarhan.

However, when cross-examined by deputy public prosecutor Julia Ibrahim, Muhammad Hasif denied buying food for Zulfarhan because the deceased was then in great pain and was not able to leave the room.

The ninth accused, Muhammad Adib Iman, represented by lawyer Azizul Shariman, said on the day of the incident, he went to room 3-05 (scene of the incident) to meet Mohamad Syazwan and was there for about a minute to borrow some washing soda.

Questioned by Julia, he denied having taking turns to kick and punch Zulfarhan to get the deceased’s confession about the missing lap top and that he only knew about it when he and the others were arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Syazwan, who is the 10th accused, also denied that he took turns to hit Zulfarhan to get the deceased’s confession on the lap top theft.

Julia: Since it is your room, you did hear the conversation between the deceased and your other friends in the room (about the missing lap top).

Mohamad Syazwan: I do not agree.

Julia: Since the deceased did not admit (stealing the lap top), you and your friends took turns to hit him that night.

Mohamad Syazwan: I disagree.

Julia: I put it to you that your testimony about you fast asleep and was not aware of what happened is not true because the assault (on the deceased) went on until dawn at room 3-05.

Mohamad Syazwan: I disagree, My Lord.

On July 31, the High Court here ordered 18 UPNM students to enter their defence on charges of murdering, injuring and abetting the murder of Zulfarhan.

Five of the accused, Muhammad Akmal, Muhammad Azamuddin, Muhammad Najib Mohd Razi, Muhammad Afif and Mohamad Shobirin Sabri are charged with murder while Abdoul Hakeem Mohd Ali is charged with abetting the murder of Zulfarhan.

They allegedly committed the offence at room 04 -10, of the Jebat hostel building in UPNM, between 4.45 am and 5.45 am on May 22, 2017.

The charges against the accused were made under Section 302 and 109 of the Penal Code, which carry the mandatory death sentence upon conviction.

The six, along with 12 others, were also ordered to enter their defence on charges of injuring the victim.

The 12 are Mohd Hafiz Fauzan Ismail, Mohamad Lukhmanul Hakim Mohd Zain, Ahmad Shafwan Berdal, Muhammad Amirul Asraff Mala, Luqman Hakim Shamsuri, Muhammad Sufi Mohd Mustapha, Noriznan Izzairi Noor Azhar, Muhamad Ashraf Abdullah, Muhammad Danial Firdaus Azmir, Muhammad Hasif Ismail, Muhammad Adib Iman Fuad Adi Sany and Mohamad Syazwan Musa.

They are charged with voluntarily causing hurt against the victim for the purpose of forcing the latter to admit to the alleged theft of a laptop, according to Section 330 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Act, which imposes a maximum imprisonment of seven years, and a fine, upon conviction.

The offence was allegedly committed at room 03-05, of the Jebat hostel building in UPNM, between 2.30 am and 5.30 am on May 21, 2017.

The trial continues on April 9.