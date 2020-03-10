Zulkifli expresses gratitude, vows to help maintain peace, harmony

KUALA LUMPUR: Federal Territories Mufti Senator Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri today expressed his gratitude for his appointment as a Senator and Religious Affairs Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

While describing his new post as a huge responsibility, Zulkifli vowed to discharge all the duties entrusted on him to the best of his ability.

“I hope for the people’s prayers to be able to help maintain peace and harmony in the country, with the people being tolerant and respect each other.

“InsyaAllah (God willing), the political turmoil based merely on sentiments will be resolved,” he said.

Earlier, Zulkifli led the list of six senators in taking their oath of office before the Senate president Tan Sri S. A. Vigneswaran at the Parliament building.

The other five were CIMB Group Holdings Bhd CEO Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz who had been appointed as Finance Minister, MCA deputy president Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon (Deputy Education Minister I), MCA vice-president Datuk Lim Ban Hong (Deputy International Trade and Industry Minister), Barisan Nasional executive secretary Datuk Dr Ahmad Masrizal Muhammad (Deputy Environment Minister), and Bersatu Armada International Relations Bureau chairman Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal (Deputy Youth and Sports Minister).

Meanwhile, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal expressed his intention to continue the legacy of his predecessors as several initiatives they had taken had brought about a positive impact on the young generation.

He said a meeting to discuss the ministry’s new direction will be held with the new Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican, tomorrow.

“My top priority will be to support my minister and also to continue the good work done by my predecessor. There are many good things that we can carry forward like the Yellow Ribbon project and the Malaysia Future Leaders School programme.

“Of course we need to discuss with the minister first (on the future plans). First thing tomorrow once we come to the office,” he said. - Bernama