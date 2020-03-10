Zulkifli is country’s first mufti to be appointed minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Federal Territories Mufti Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (pix) made history yesterday as the first mufti in the country to be named Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, when announcing the new list of Cabinet ministers in Putrajaya yesterday, said Zulkifli would hold the Religious Affairs portfolio.

Zulkifli, in his tweet after the announcement, urged people to pray for him to be given the strength to take on the new responsibility.

“Pray for me, help me and give me your views. We shall continue the legacy of our former leaders, building a multi-racial and multireligious Malaysia, with God’s blessings,” he said.

Zulkifli, 51, who has been the Federal Territories Mufti since 2014, is known for being humble and well-liked by people from various religious backgrounds.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Syariah from the Islamic University of Madinah in Saudi Arabia, a Master’s in Syariah from Jamiah al-Ulum al-Islamiyyah Wa al-Arabiyyah, Syria, and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) from Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) specialising in the issuance of fatwas.

Zulkifli was also named Federal Territories ‘Tokoh Maulidur Rasul’ in 2012, Terengganu Tokoh Maal Hijrah in 2014, and the 2019 Anti-Corruption and Integrity Icon by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

He has authored several religious books such as ‘Bayan Linnas’, ‘Irsyad Fatwa’ and ‘Irsyad Usul Fiqh’.

The following is his biography:

Name: Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri

Spouse: Datin Seri Dr Shereen Mohd Yunos

Number of children: Five

Date of birth: Jan 16, 1969

Education:

1989: Bachelor of Syariah, Islamic University of Madinah, Saudi Arabia

1994: Diploma in Syariah, Jamiah al-Ulum al-Islamiyyah Wa al-Arabiyyah, Syria

1995: Master’s in Syariah, Jamiah al-Ulum al-Islamiyyah Wa al-Arabiyyah, Syria

2002: Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D), Issuance of Fatwas, Universiti Sains Malaysia

Career:

1997-2006: Senior Lecturer, Kolej Uniti, Port Dickson

2000-2010: Negeri Sembilan Fatwa Committee member

2005-2014 : Terengganu Fatwa Committee member

2007: Malaysian Qualifications Agency Panel of Assessors member

2008: Malaysian Financial Planning Council (MFPC) member

2008 : Negeri Sembilan Zakat Centre Research Panel member

2009-2016 : Bank Muamalat Malaysia Syariah Panel member

2014-present : Federal Territories Mufti

2014-present: Federal Territories Islamic Legal Consultative Committee Chairman

2014-present : Taqwim and Moonsighting Committee Chairman

2014-present : ISRA (International Shari’ah Research Academy for Islamic Finance) Member

2016-present : Bank Negara Malaysia Syariah Advisory Council Member

2018-present : Haj Advisory Committee Member (Tabung Haji-Jakim) — Bernama