KUANTAN: The development of the fully equipped Joint Force Headquarters (MAB) Complex in Sungai Panching here will enable the planning, co–ordination and joint operations handling aspects to be implemented in an orderly manner.

Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) chief General Tan Sri Zulkifli Zainal Abidin said that the coherency, commitment and cooperation of the three branches of service, namely land, sea and air, were very much emphasised upon to ensure that the national defence would continue to be strong.

In addition, developing the capacity of the MAF was always prioritised including in the development of the complex on a 39ha site which was also equipped with an administrative centre, operations centre and a sophisticated joint warfare centre which could accommodate a large number of exercise participants.

‘’Sungai Panching was selected because of its strategic position close to major transportation whether via air or sea and road access which can connect army camps, the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF).

‘’The complex also proved that we have the capacity to conduct in situ training with adequate and sophisticated infrastructure and facilities,’’ he said in his speech at the Sungai Panching Camp MAB Operations Parade Ceremony, here today.

Also present were RMN chief Admiral Datuk Reza Mohd Sany, RMAF chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang and MAB chief Lieutenant General Datuk Suhaimi Mohd Zuki.

The parade comprised 50 officers and 113 personnel of other ranks from the three branches of the MAF stationed at the MAB, headed by J3 director — Global Operations, Colonel Norazman Taib.

Zulkifli said that the existence of the Sungai Pancing MAB which became operational today also made history in the MAF service as one of the headquarters in South East Asia which had its own complex and administration.

‘’I fervently hope that with the availability of the condusive administration centre, facilities and operations infrastructures, the domestic and global operations and numerous training involving bilateral, multilateral and even multinational participations can be handled more systematically and resolutely.

‘’May the commencement of operations of the MAB be capable of becoming an example and excellence benchmark not only to the three branches of service but also to outside organisations and armed forces of other nations,’’ he added. — Bernama