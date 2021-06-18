Zulkifli to hold special virtual meeting with prospective pilgrims

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri (pix) will hold a special virtual meeting session on Monday with pilgrims who could not perform the haj pilgrimage this year.

Zulkifli said the Lambaian Rindu Baitullah programme, to be held in collaboration with the Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), would focus on the emotions and mentality of the prospective pilgrims.

“In the meeting, I will discuss heart to heart with the prospective pilgrims about the postponement of the haj which has entered its second year. This is important to give encouragement to the prospective pilgrims.

“The virtual meeting will be coordinated by TH and will be joined by prospective pilgrims who have attended the online haj courses before,“ he told Bernama when contacted today.

Saudi Arabia has restricted the annual pilgrimage to citizens and residents and set a maximum of 60,000 pilgrims in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama