KUALA LUMPUR: Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin has expressed her condolences to the family members of the victims who were killed in the Triso ferry jetty tragedy in Sebuyau, Friday.

“I pray for all the family members of the victims to remain patient and resilient in during this trying time.

“I believe a thorough investigation will be done by the authorities, to prevent such accidents from recurring, while the quality of safety will be improved,“ she said in a statement yesterday.

In the 3.30pm incident yesterday, a four-wheel drive vehicle was said to have lost control before plunging into Sungai Batang Lupar at the jetty, killing all nine people on board.

Six of the victims, namely Siti Aishah Abdullah, 36, and her five children, Nor Shuhada Mohamad Hamzah, 16; Khairunnisa, 14; Mohd Aiman, 7; Muhd Mustaqim, 5 and Mohd Ahmad, 4 months; were safely buried at the Kampung Hulu Muslim Cemetery in Sri Aman, Sarawak yesterday evening. — Bernama