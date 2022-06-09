Zuraida is now PBM ‘president-designate’ (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Ampang Member of Parliament Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin has been accepted as a member of Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) and subsequently appointed as the party’s president-designate.

PBM president Larry Sng, in a press conference regarding Zuraida’s membership application today, said that the party’s Political Bureau and Supreme Council had decided to accept her application, which was received on May 26.

He said Zuraida was also appointed as the party’s president-designate as requested by the grassroots, and Zuraida will lead the party in its political direction.

“In my absence, the president-designate will be able to take the lead. We have also given the mandate to the president-designate to lead the delegation and party leaders in terms of admission to any political coalition,” he said.

Sng added that while PBM respects the Prime Minister’s prerogative in determining Zuraida’s position as the Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister, the party hoped she would be able to retain her position, given the support PBM has given to the government.

“PBM is part of Keluarga Malaysia and we support the Prime Minister. As for the ministerial position, we leave it to the Prime Minister’s prerogative... PBM hopes that he (the Prime Minister) will retain her position based on her performance and the support that PBM has given to the government,” he said.

On May 26, Zuraida, announced her decision to join PBM, and said that she would meet Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, to discuss her position in the Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Zuraida said she has yet to meet the Prime Minister regarding her position as a minister.

“I have yet to get the date as the Prime Minister is currently busy. He is in Kedah to seek an audience with the Sultan of Kedah, and I am still waiting,” she said. — Bernama