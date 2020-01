KUALA LUMPUR: The Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix), who is Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president, is not joining Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), said her political secretary Nor Hizwan Ahmad.

In confirming this, Nor Hizwan said in a statement yesterday that, to date, Zuraida was still focused on carrying out her responsibilities and duties as a PKR member and PKR Ampang branch chief.

The explanation was made in reference to the spread of a letter addressed to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and a membership form, which was purportedly Zuraida’s application to join the party.

“I also take note of the letter which used the Ministry of Housing and Local Government’s (KPKT) letterhead. The action is also very irresponsible when it linked the ministry to political issues.

“The letter and form viralled are fakes. It is an evil and amateurish act of certain parties trying to take advantage of the party’s internal political situation which is currently taking place,’’ he said in a statement today.

PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, on Jan 18, was reported as saying that a show-cause letter issued by the party’s Disciplinary Board on allegations of misconduct had been sent to Zuraida.

Zuraida, when met by reporters at an event in Putrajaya today, said she would respond to the show cause letter issued by the party within the specified time. — Bernama