KUALA LUMPUR: The success in various fields achieved by the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) is the result of hard work of all staff members, Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix) said.

She said the numerous achievements recorded by local government authorities, fire and rescue services, housing as well as waste management sector would not have been possible without the support of ministry staff.

“The success stories have been documented in the ministry’s 2019 achievement book which has listed out over 100 accomplishments in various fields.

“I will continue to strive harder to ensure that the ministry will become a leader in bringing changes to the country’s administrative landscape,“ she said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Zuraida said two more new policies would be launched this year in an effort to strengthen the fire and rescue services and local authorities. — Bernama