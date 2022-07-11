Zuraida: ‘My 15 years service in Ampang will speak for itself’

PETALING JAYA: Incumbent Ampang Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Zuraida Kamaruddin is confident her track record in serving the people in her constituency will give her the edge she needs over the other candidates.

Though she is up against eight other contenders for the seat, Zuraida, believes that her 15 years of service in Ampang will speak for itself and work in her favour.

“I know the battle ahead is tough. In fact, it will be my toughest yet. For one, I will be facing eight other challengers, including three independents.

“Secondly, I am contesting under a new party, one that has only recently been established,“ she said when met during her campaign rounds.

However, she said that based on her years of experience as a politician, she has seen how the electorate has evolved and are much more matured and well-informed today.

“Though I have been in Ampang and am well-versed with all the issues here, I do not take anything for granted. I make sure I take time to survey and identify as many issues as possible which affect the people here.

“There are still local issues like public transport, infrastructure, flooding and welfare.

Apart from that I am also focused on improving the quality of life for the people in Ampang which includes looking into employment, business opportunities, education and also skills development,“ she added.

The president-designate of Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) said she has learnt a lot from her voters over the years and they had already formed a special bond.

“We are like a family here and that is why I am confident and do not feel that contesting under the PBM logo would have any negative impact,“ she said.

On her Ampang machinery, she said there were close to 5,000 people working on the ground to reach out to as many voters as possible.

She also said she was happy that she was facing five women and young candidates in GE15.

“Though they may be my challengers, I am happy that more women have come forward this GE.

“I just hope and pray that everyone, not just here in Ampang, compete in a friendly, clean manner. Though I may be from the older generation here, I believe my track record will speak for itself,“ she said.

Her challengers for the seat are Barisan Nasional’s MCA candidate Ivone Low Yi Wen, Perikatan Nasional’s Sasha Lyna Abdul Latif (Bersatu), Parti Warisan’s Bryan Lai Wai Chong, Pejuang’s Dr Nurul Ashikin Mabahwi as the Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) candidate, and Pakatan Harapan’s Rodziah Ismail from PKR.

The three independent candidates are entrepreneur M. Raveendran, 38, Muhammad Shafiq Izwan Mohd Yunos, 33, and Tan Hua Meng, 65, who previously contested under Parti Rakyat Malaysia (PRM) in GE14.