Zuraida, PBM deputy president and Wanita chief file nomination papers

AMPANG: President-designate of newly formed, Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) today filed her nomination papers to defend the Ampang parliamentary seat at Dewan Datuk Ahmad Razali in Kampung Melayu Ampang.

She will be facing eight other opponents to defend the seat she won in 2018 with a 41,956 majority.

Zuraida, who is the caretaker minister for Plantation Industries and Commodities, will face-off with Rodziah Ismail (PKR); Ivone Low Yi Wen (MCA): Sasha Lyna Abdul Latif (Bersatu): Lai Wai Chong (Warisan) and Nurul Ashikin Mabahwi (Pejuang).

Others in the fight for the seat include three independents, Muhammad Shafiq Izwan Mohd Yunos, Tan Hua Meng and R.

Raveendran.

Zuraida also previously held the position of Minister for Housing and Local Government and has served the people of Ampang as an MP since March 2008.

In the 2018 general election, she defeated candidates from MCA and Pas to win the seat.

Meanwhile, PBM deputy president, Haniza Mohamed Talha will take on Datuk T Mohan (MIC), Dr Sathia Prakash Nadarajan (PKR), Mohd Hasnizan Harun (Pas), Harumaini Omar (Pejuang) and an independent, Azlinda Baroni for the Hulu Selangor parliament seat.

Haniza, who hails from Batu Gajah, Perak, filed her nomination today at Dewan Serbaguna dan Kompleks Sukan Pejabat Daerah Tanah.

She won the Lembah Jaya state seat in the 2018 polls by a 14,790 majority in a four-cornered fight with Umno, Pas and PRM.