Zuraida: ‘PH component parties had their own agenda’

PETALING JAYA: Parti Bangsa Malaysia’s (PBM) Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin has slammed her former coalition colleagues in Pakatan Harapan (PH) for not being able to blend and integrate during their 22 months in power.

In an interview with The Vibes, she also added that each component parties had their own agenda.

“The reason why PH only lasted 22 months was because most of us never had the experience as ministers, so we struggled to understand the government system and the civil servants.

“The four PH component parties were also not able to blend and integrate, as each had their own agenda,” she told the portal.

“Separately, they didn’t know how to behave like the government. They behaved like they were still the opposition. When in Parliament or overseas, they didn’t speak well about the government and kept blaming the previous administration.

“On top of all these, one individual kept pushing to be prime minister, adding to our headache. These are all the disturbances we had to endure, disrupting us from doing our job,“ she added.

Zuraida also pointed out that Perikatan Nasional and Barisan Nasional administrations were also no beds of roses, each having its flaws that were largely the result of political instability at the time.