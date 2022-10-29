Zuraida risks being without a party in GE15: Report

PETALING JAYA: Ampang incumbent MP Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin (pix) could find herself without a party to contest on in the upcoming GE15 amid the ongoing Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) presidential crisis, analysts said.

“Who is going to sign her watikah (letter of authorisation)? Unless the party manages to resolve who is the legal president, Larry (Datuk Larry Sng Wei Shien) probably would not sign the letter for her to stand under PBM,” political analyst James Chin told The Malaysian Insight.

The Asian governance expert at the University of Tasmania, however, said with the nomination next week, Larry and Zuraida “might have the incentive to come together”.

Meanwhile, Universiti Putra Malaysia’s political science professor Jayum Jawan, believes Larry had second thoughts about handing over the presidency to Zuraida.

“Perhaps he realised that as party president, if he could find a seat to win as well, he would be an important factor in the political chess game post-GE15.

“If PBM could win a few more seats, that would raise his bargaining power a bit higher,” Jayum reportedly said.

On Thursday, PBM president Datuk Larry Sng Wei Shien suspended Zuraida and 12 other Supreme Council members of PBM.